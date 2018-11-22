Carly Pearce Performs New Single During Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Carly Pearce was one of the many performers gracing a float during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, with the country star performing her new single, “Closer to You.”

Pearce stood atop the “Harvest in the Valley” float from Green Giant, placing her next to the towering green giant himself.

Wearing a leopard print fur coat, black gloves and fuzzy black earmuffs, Pearce performed her song as a crowd of dancers costumed as flowers performed around her.

CARLY WAS SO GOOD AT THE @Macys THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE AND LOOKED SO STYLIN IN HER LEOPARD PRINT JACKET!! YASSS I AM SO PROUD OF YOU @carlypearce 🎶🌟👑💃 — Emily (@emspizzaswift) November 22, 2018

Fans were enthusiastic about her performance, using Twitter to share how proud they are of the singer.

There were also a few jokes about Pearce’s float pairing.

The parade is getting stranger and stranger . Sugarland is perform on a box of cranberries next to a giant turkey sitting in a pool of cranberries then Carly Pearce is singing on a float to the Jolly Green Giant #macysthanksgivingdayparade — Judge (@thesportsjudge) November 22, 2018

The 28-year-old told Taste of Country that performing during the Macy’s parade has always been a goal of hers.

“I’ve wanted to do the parade for so many years,” she shared. “For me, the parade is the perfect way to cap off a really incredible year.”

After her performance, she’ll hop on a plane to head home, where her family will celebrate Thanksgiving on Friday to accommodate the singer’s busy schedule.

“Thursday I am going to stay in New York for a little while and then late Thursday I will fly to see my family for Thanksgiving on Friday,” she said. “They have to cater to Carly every once in a while.”

In addition to her arrival, Pearce will be bringing boyfriend Michael Ray home to celebrate the holiday with her family, something she’s the opposite of nervous about.

“Oh gosh, no,” she said. “I might as well have a ring on my finger.”

After a few more busy weeks, the “Hide the Wine” singer shared that she’ll be taking some time to recharge.

“I will be taking a couple weeks off in December,” she revealed. “It’s going to be short, but I’m going to make sure it’s sweet. I think this time of the year it’s really important to spend time with the family. I don’t get to see my family as much as I would like to throughout the year, so it’s so nice to get with family for a little while and really recharge.”

