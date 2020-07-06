Carly Pearce's Next Single Will Be New Music

Carly Pearce released her eponymous sophomore album in February, but the country singer is already working on new music. During a recent virtual media event, Pearce revealed that her next single will be something fans have never heard before, thanks to the fact that she has found herself feeling "extremely creative" during quarantine.

"Unexpectedly I started writing and doing, because I just put out an album in February," she told PopCulture.com and other outlets. "So I was like, 'Wait a minute. I still have all this music that I need to go out there and do and perform and live.' I oddly found myself extremely creative during this time. And I think a lot of people would be shocked that my next single will be completely new music, not off of that album, with completely new people."

Pearce's second album was released on Valentine's Day and featured the lead single "Closer to You" as well as the follow-up "I Hope You're Happy Now," the Kentucky native's duet with Lee Brice that recently went to No. 1. That album, as well as Pearce's debut, was produced by the late producer busbee, and Pearce opened up about how she plans on moving forward musically after her mentor's death last year.

"I think that this pandemic has given me also just time to grieve him, if that makes sense, and kind of grieve... not let go of him, but also understand that I have to move on," she explained. "And I feel like in a weird way, God has given me doors. I've always been somebody that believes God will open doors that you're supposed to walk through."

"I've been lucky to feel like I found what is meant to be my next step through this," the 30-year-old continued. "And I feel confident in that. And I know that he always wanted me to fly. He knew I struggled because of my time in Nashville. He knew that I struggled with like true confidence and was always just a little bit shy and a little unsure. And I feel like with these two records and with this time, I'm just ready to fly and, and show him that I can do it without him."

In addition to new music, Pearce also has a new addition to her family, recently revealing to her fans that she is now the proud mom of a puppy named June. Earlier this month, the singer posted a selfie with her tiny Shih Tzu pup, cradling her new BFF in one hand. "Hi. Meet June," Pearce wrote, adding in the comments that the puppy's full name is June Jolene Pearce.