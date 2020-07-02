Carly Pearce Adds a New Family Member After Michael Ray Split

✖

Carly Pearce is officially a dog mom! The country singer revealed on social media on Tuesday that she is now a parent, announcing to fans how she welcomed adorable puppy, June into her family. Pearce introduced her new best friend with a selfie of the pair in front of Pearce's at-home bar, Pearce cradling her tiny Shih Tzu pup in one hand as she snapped the photo with the other.

"Hi. Meet June," she captioned the photo along with a white heart emoji. Pearce's comments quickly flooded with puppy love and support for Pearce, who recently filed for divorce from husband Michael Ray. Pearce replied to several fans' supportive messages, thanking them for their uplifting words. She also offered an enthusiastic "AMEN TO ALL OF THIS" to a fan who commented, "Dogs > men all day, every day! Also, puppy breath!!"

June is likely named after June Carter Cash, though one fan wrote that they were surprised Pearce didn't name the pup Dolly, after Dolly Parton. "Thought about it!" she responded. Pearce added in another comment that June's full name is June Jolene Pearce, so it seems Parton did influence her name after all.

Pearce's selfie with June was dated June 16, three days before Pearce filed for divorce from Ray. Pearce and Ray married on Oct. 6, 2019, after becoming engaged in December 2018, just months after they began dating in summer 2018. "This was a hard decision. It wasn't something she wanted to have to do," a source close to Pearce told PEOPLE. "This hasn't been a quarantine realization — it was a last resort."

Fans began speculating that things between the couple were strained when Pearce and Ray stopped appearing on each others' Instagram pages, a previously frequent occurrence. The two were also apart for much of quarantine, Pearce with her mother in Alabama and Ray working on new music in Nashville. The couple's last appearance together was a performance at the Grand Ole Opry on June 6, and they both posted birthday tributes to each other on Instagram in April.

Pearce most recently spoke about Ray during a virtual media event last month where she said he was "really focused" on new music. "Michael's busy working on new music and is really focused on that. And I'm just focused on my stuff and we obviously are super supportive of each other," she told PopCulture.com and other outlets. "I know that everybody keeps asking me where Michael is but he's just really focused on music and I think he's not posting a lot and doing a lot of things just for a reason. [...] I think I'm really proud of him for the music that he's working on right now. I think it's a big evolution for him and it's, I think people are really going to get to know him and I'm happy for him in that."