Carly Pearce Reveals Unlikely Downside to Success of ‘Hide the Wine’

Carly Pearce’s latest single, “Hide the Wine,’ is one she didn’t write, but could have. The 27-year-old reveals the song sang to her the moment she heard it.

“I remember when my publisher played it for me a few years ago and I didn’t have a record deal,” Pearce recalled to PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “I said, ‘Oh my God, I have to have that song,’ and he was like, ‘I’m sorry, it’s on hold for someone else. I just wanted you to hear it.’ I said, ‘Why would you do that to me?’ And just an act of God, right when it is supposed to be on another artist’s album, the week I got my record deal, their album came out and it wasn’t on there. It didn’t make the cut, and I immediately was like, ‘Gimme that!’”

The song follows Pearce’s mega-hit, “Every Little Thing,” a heart-breaking ballad, which is why she wanted to follow up with something light-hearted.

“It’s been a favorite of people, bands, radio since the beginning,” she explained. “I just think it takes on another side of my personality sonically, because we killed it on this song. Every girl around my age or that’s at least old enough to drink, knows what it’s like to drink a little too much and think that it’s a good idea to call somebody you shouldn’t.”

“Hide the Wine” has one surprising downside even Pearce couldn’t have expected.

“I never thought I would see the day where when someone hands me a bottle of red wine I’m like, ‘What am I gonna do with this one?’ I have a full wine rack. I have full cabinets. I’m gonna have to start putting them in a closet. I definitely enough have enough red wine.”

Although Pearce is a fan of all wine, she knows what kind is clearly her favorite.

“I used to be a pinot noir girl and now kind of the drier the better,” she shared. “So I love cabs and Malbecs. My girlfriends and I, we all love wine, so something that I love to do is just go and taste different things, or we’ll have a dinner and each bring a bottle and try different types. I hope to get to go out West and do the tasting of the vineyards and different things like that, but I’ll try anything.”

