Go Behind-the-Scenes of Carly Pearce’s Album Photo Shoot

Carly Pearce is gearing up to release her debut album, Every Little Thing, on Oct. 13, and the country singer is sharing an inside look at the process.

In a behind-the-scenes video, fans can take a look at the photo shoot for the album, which sees Pearce in a range of different locations and outfits.

The rustic sets are right on par with Pearce’s laid-back country vibe, and the feminine country fashions the singer models are part country, part runway. In the clip, the 27-year-old poses inside a house, in an open field and on a dirt road.

“Lots of hair products, lots of cows and lots of sweat,” Pearce cracks.

Part of the finished product can be seen on the cover of the album, featuring Pearce sitting on the steps of a house wearing a white patterned dress.

my entire life has been a constant journey of chasing being a country music artist. every challenge, every tear, every van ride to the next gig, every dream has led me to this moment. MY DEBUT ALBUM “EVERY LITTLE THING” WILL BE RELEASED OCTOBER 13TH!!!!!!! 😭❤ #everylittlething A post shared by c a r l y p e a r c e (@carlypearce) on Aug 22, 2017 at 6:46am PDT

“I feel the energy around the album,” Pearce told People. “Being in Nashville for eight years, it’s been so much work and putting everything I have into this. Now to finally start to see it pay off is mind-blowing for me.”

Photo Credit: Big Machine Label Group