Carly Pearce performed on the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, June 6, and she used the opportunity to debut a new song, which she dedicated to her late friend and producer Busbee, who died in September. Titled "Show Me Around," Pearce's new song is a hopeful message looking forward to the day of reunion with a departed loved one, which she prefaced with a story about Busbee's funeral.

"At his funeral, a songwriter that all of us in Nashville love named Barry Dean gave the most beautiful speech," she shared. "And Busbee has three little girls and a beautiful wife, and he painted this picture of Heaven that was so beautiful to me, that Busbee had a map and he was getting the lay of the land and figuring out all of the places, just like Disneyland, that he wanted to show his family and show all of us. If anybody’s ever lost anybody, this felt like a really cool way to look at our loved ones that are going to meet us in Heaven and show us around."

"Bet you're up there right now, making plans and writing down / All your favorite places that you just cant wait to take us," she sang in the chorus. "And we’ll, get to spend forever, talking ’bout, whatever / When I get there promise me you’ll track me down / And show me around." Busbee died in September 2019 at age 43 after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, eight weeks before his death. "You gave my music a place in this world," Pearce wrote on Instagram after the producer's passing. "I’ll cherish the 2 albums, songs, talks, laughs & memories we shared over the years. My heart is broken, but the legacy of your talents and your heart will live on in all of the artists and people you touched. I love you, Busbee."

Saturday's show marked Pearce's 75th time playing the Opry. "I'm so honored to be here," she said. "I think I speak for everybody when I say this but this is truly the greatest stage in the whole world. I'm so happy that we still get to bring music to you in your homes right now." The weekly show was broadcast without an audience, as has become tradition for the Opry amid the coronavirus pandemic. Pearce shared the stage with her husband, Michael Ray, her "I Hope You're Happy Now" duet partner Lee Brice and Opry member Steve Wariner.