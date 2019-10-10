Carly Pearce Credits Dolly Parton for Her Choice of Reception Dress

When Carly Pearce married fellow country singer Michael Ray on Sunday, Oct. 6, she did so wearing a short fitted dress with a full-length lace overlay, which she followed with a second short dress with an asymmetrical hemline. Her second gown was created by designer Hayley Paige, who is known for her whimsical and feminine creations. Pearce’s reception gown was covered in white floral designs and featured a strapless sweetheart neckline and a sparkling rhinestone belt, and the “Closer to You” singer paired the gown with a pair of deliate rhinestone sandals.

“[Paige] had this that I loved so much in her short-dress collection,” the newlywed shared of her reception dress. “It felt kind of like something that maybe Dolly [Parton] would have worn when she got married.”

“It just feels a little more party-ish for when we go to the Nashville Palace after hours,” she added, referencing the wedding’s after party that took place at the Nashville honky-tonk where Pearce and Ray shared their first date.

Pearce is a proud Parton fan and worked as a performer at Dollywood as a teenager, leaving Pigeon Forge at age 19 and moving to Nashville. She even celebrated her bachelorette party at the theme park in September.

The bride’s ceremony gown was a Samantha Sleeper design with short sleeves and a high neckline overlaid in lace.

“It had the ‘wow factor’ for me,” Pearce said. “I wanted a dress that felt very unique to me… I’ve never really seen anything like it.”

“I love lace and I love elements of country and I love elements of classy, and I love elements of boho. I feel like it has everything,” she added.

Pearce and Ray married at Drakewood Farm just north of Nashville in a “whimsical and romantic” wedding attended by around 100 family members and friends. While the couple had hoped to marry outdoors, the day’s rainy weather didn’t allow for the plan, though the bride, groom and their guests weren’t too concerned.

“No one noticed the storms as we moved the ceremony inside,” Pearce told PEOPLE. “The love and joy in the room was perfect to us. It was a truly romantic night!”

Ray got his first look at his bride as she walked down the aisle and the pair read each other vows that they had written themselves. During the reception, the newlyweds were serenaded by Jake Owen for their first dance before the party eventually moved to the Nashville Palace.

