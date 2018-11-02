Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell to Appear on Country-Themed ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week

The country-themed Dancing With the Stars episode on Nov. 5 is only a few days away, and now we know more artists who will perform during the episode.

Carly Pearce will sing her mega-hit, “Every Little Thing,” while Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe dance. Lauren Alaina will sing her current “Ladies in the 90s” single as Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten do the Samba. Milo Manheim and Witney Carson will dance as LANCO sing their Top 20 hit, “Born to Love You.” Cole Swindell will also perform “Love You Too Late.”

As previously announced, Chris Janson will sing Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” while Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess do a Viennese Waltz.

“Next week’s country week, so I’ve basically kind of been a consultant,” Bones said on his own Bobby Bones Show on iHeartRadio. “They’re like, ‘Who do we bring in?’ I said, ‘LANCO,’ so they’re coming in. I’m bringing in Chris Janson to play for me. He’s not going to play one of his songs, because we have to do what’s called a Viennese Waltz. He doesn’t have a Viennese Waltz in his library, so Chris Janson’s gonna play ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love,’ from Elvis.”

Perhaps Janson will help boost Bones’ scores, which were surprisingly low last week, earning only 22 out of 30, even though he received praise from the judges.

“Here’s why I get upset whenever I get low scores, and I feel like they should have been higher,” Bones said. “People are voting and watching, and then I feel like I’m letting them down. And so I do get upset. And, I think I’m working more hours on the dance floor than anybody else. I just don’t want to let our listeners down, who are watching and voting for me, because I know that’s a big thing, to actually pick up a phone and call a TV show.”

The remaining eight contestants will also do a team dance for the first time this season, with Bones and Joe Amabile picking the teams.

“I was a captain and Joe was a captain, because we’re the worst two, which annoys me,” Bones admitted. “It’s just annoying that they’re not giving me scores. But we drafted teams. He got the first pick. I have on my team Milo and Evanna, Harry Potter girl, and John from Dukes of Hazzard. I don’t think overall we have the best dancing team, but we have a team that gets along really well, and that was important to me. We’re dancing to Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’ as a group dance.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.

