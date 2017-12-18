Carly Pearce Shares Her Favorite Way to Celebrate Christmas

Much has changed for Carly Pearce since her debut single, “Every Little Thing,” went to the top of the charts, from her eponymous freshman album, released in October. But one thing has remained the same: Pearce’s love of holiday traditions!

“My mom and I, we have two movies that we watch every year. We watch The Family Stone and we watch The Holiday and that’s kind of our thing,” Pearce shares (via Taste of Country). “We may watch them twice. I always know it’s Christmas when my mom and I are on the couch watching that. And now it’s like we have a glass of wine and we eat popcorn, and that’s just a very special time for me.”

The 27-year-old’s mother also helps Pearce get in the holiday spirit early, by honoring the four-legged members of the family.

“We’re very big animal people. So when I see the animal stockings that look identical to our family pets, when they’re hanging I know it’s Christmas,” adds Pearce. “My mom puts those out pretty early ’cause she loves them.”

Chances are, there will be a few bottles of Cabernet consumed during the Christmas season as well. The “Hide the Wine” singer says the single is a “fun play” on one of her favorite ways to relax.

“[It’s] something that so many girls can relate to, drinking just a touch too much and calling up that flame, so you better hide the thing that makes you do it,” Pearce tells Food & Wine. “I’m huge of red wine fan, and just think is a really fun kind of confession.”

Pearce spent part of the year opening for her good friend, Brett Young, on his Caliville Tour, and will join Blake Shelton and fellow openers Brett Eldredge and Trace Adkins on Shelton’s 2018 Country Music Freaks Tour. Dates are available on her website.

