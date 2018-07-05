Carly Pearce Celebrates Headlining First Festival

Carly Pearce checked another item off her bucket list on July 4th, when she headlined her very first festival. The 28-year-old was the main act at the Country Concert in Fort Laramie, Ohio – an accomplishment she is still trying to absorb.

“I headlined my first festival tonight and can’t even put into words what that felt like,” Pearce writes on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of her in front of the large crowd. “Thank you Ohio for giving me a night that was more magical than anything I could’ve ever imagined. ❤️❤️”

Pearce also shared a video of a little girl, joining Pearce on stage to sing Pearce’s current single, “Hide the Wine.”

“Caroline, you made my night tonight and you probably don’t even know it,” Pearce says. “Thank you for dancing & singing every word with me tonight. BRB gonna go cry for an hour.”

The Kentucky native previously admitted she knew 2018 was a year of trying new things – and she is grateful for every opportunity she was being given.

“It’s like the summer of firsts,” Pearce acknowledges to PopCulture.com. “I’m leaving on the Back to Us Rascal Flatts and Dan & Shay tour. I’ll spend my entire fall with Luke Bryan, and then we will do a couple stadiums. It’s crazy … I have wanted this my whole life, but you never think that you could really do it.”

In between a busy year on the road, which also included time with both Blake Shelton and Thomas Rhett, Pearce is also working on a new album, the follow-up to her freshman Every Little Thing record.

“We just started to write for it. I think 2019 you’ll see it. …I think it’s just going to be an evolution,” Pearce says. “I think with every year you grow as a human being, so I’m going to try and just continue to grow. I’ve grown a lot in the last year, so it will just be an evolution, but still the same girl.”

Find a list of all of Pearce’s upcoming shows at CarlyPearce.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Mat Hayward