Exclusive: Carly Pearce Reflects on ‘Crazy’ Opportunity to Join Four Big Tours in 2018

Carly Pearce will kick off her busy year of performing on Thursday, Feb. 15, when she begins her role as the opening act on Blake Shelton’s Country Music Freaks Tour. She will also join Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and Rascal Flatts on their big tours this year, making her one of the most in-demand artists of 2018.

“I’m the only girl on every one of those tours,” Pearce tells PopCulture.com. “To have the opportunity to go out with one of those powerhouses, let alone all of them, getting to be exposed to all their different audiences, and to be the female that they thought of when they thought of having some girl power out on their tours. That they thought of me, I feel like in a year, I’m going to sit and just look at you and be like, ‘I don’t understand.’

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m huge fans of all these people,” continues Pearce. “It’s been hard for me at these press conferences when we announce tours to not freak out and be a fan girl because I grew up going to Rascall Flatts concerts. I have every Blake Shelton album. I’m a huge fan of Luke. I love Thomas Rhett. I mean, it’s crazy. It’s four of the biggest tours of the year.”

For Pearce, her invitation to join all four tours is just a continuation of a whirlwind of success, which began with her debut single, “Every Little Thing,” landing at the top of the charts, the title track of her freshman album. Her second single, “Hide the Wine,” is making a rapid ascent up the charts as well.

“I’ve lived in Nashville for nine years, and it’s taking me a minute to believe that this is real,” Pearce concedes. “I know my song went number one, I know I put out an album, I know that I [got to] play the CRS New Faces show. But it doesn’t feel real still. I see it, but I don’t know.”

Pearce spent part of last year opening for her good friend, Brett Young, on his Caliville Tour, as well as performing several of her own shows. But regardless of how much experience she gets, the 27-year-old hopes her feelings right before she takes the stage stay the same.

“I think I get more excited than nervous,” Pearce says. “I feel the energy of the crowd each night. You never know what you’re going to get so there’s a little bit of a, ‘Oh my gosh, what are they going to be like tonight? Will they know my songs? What songs will they react to?’ There’s a little bit of that that I hope never goes away.”

A list of all of Pearce’s shows can be found on her website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/CarlyPearce