Carly Pearce to Appear in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Carly Pearce will make her debut appearance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 22. The annual parade, which began in 1924, historically invites some of the biggest stars and celebrities to participate in the three-hour event — a category Pearce is still getting used to belonging in.

“The word famous is funny to me,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “I have watched the Macy’s Day Parade since I was a little girl, and always had it on my bucket list of things that I would love to be a part of. I can’t believe I get to do it. It’s one of those milestones that I think your family also thinks is really, really cool, and they associate as being something that just is a big deal.”

“It’s going to be really exciting to get to sing my new single,” she continued, “so it’s definitely the way to kick off this next chapter.”

Pearce’s next chapter includes her upcoming sophomore album, which she is introducing with her brand-new tune, “Closer to You.”

“I am really excited about this song,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “I feel like it’s going to show a side of my personality that a lot of fans have not gotten to see. It’s been quite a crazy couple of years for me, both personally and professionally. I feel an evolution in every way, and this song is exactly where I am in my life right now, which is totally in love, and I think so many people can relate to that feeling of just missing somebody, and wanting to be close to them.”

Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson and Troy Verges co-wrote “Closer to You,” which Pearce said sounded just like something she would have said, which is why she decided to record and release it.

“I didn’t write it, but as soon as I heard it, much like ‘Hide The Wine,’ my last single, it was one of those things that I connected with,” explained Pearce. “I’ve always said that I will build my career on great songs. If I hear moments, like ‘Closer To You,’ that I can identify with both melodically, sonically, and even lyrically, then I’m going to take those and thank those songwriters for writing it.”

Other country artists appearing in the annual event include Kane Brown, Sugarland, Martina McBride and Tegan Marie. The parade will be televised on Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on NBC.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Davis