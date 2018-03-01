Carly Pearce Found out About Her ACM Awards Nomination on a Plane

The 2018 ACM Awards nominations were announced Thursday morning, and Carly Pearce was nominated for New Female Vocalist of the Year.

While most of the nominees heard the news after waking up in the morning, Pearce heard her name read off in a different way. Pearce was on a Southwest flight when a flight attendant came on the intercom to share Pearce’s nomination with the plane, asking the passengers to give Pearce a round of applause.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The passengers obliged, with a joyful Pearce shouting for joy at the end of the clip.

When the flight attendant asked her to sing, Pearce joked, “It’s too early!”

As this is her first ACM nomination, the “Hide the Wine” singer was understandably excited.

“WHEN YOU’RE 35,000 FT IN THE AIR & FIND OUT YOU JUST GOT YOUR FIRST #acmawards NOMINATION FOR NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR!!!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself posing with the plane’s passengers.

“I can’t put into words how I feel– THANK YOU #acms !!!!”

Pearce concluded the morning with a video of herself enthusiastically screaming, “Yes!,” interspersed with a screaming goat.

“I can’t wait to GOAT all the way to Vegas,” she cracked in the caption.

She further expressed her excitement on Twitter, writing, “CANT. BREATHE.”

Pearce joins nominees Lauren Alaina, Danielle Bradbery and Raelynn in the category. She is currently on the road with Blake Shelton on the star’s Country Music Freaks Tour. In 2017, Pearce made waves with her debut single, “Every Little Thing,” releasing her debut album of the same name in October.

The 2018 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @carlypearce