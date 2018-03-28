Carly Pearce Reflects on First ACM Awards Nomination: ‘It’s Really Special’

Carly Pearce received her first-ever nomination for an ACM Award, for New Female Vocalist of the Year. Although the award, announced by Reba McEntire in advance of the April 15 ceremony, ultimately went to Lauren Alaina, the Kentucky native says it really does mean a lot that she received the nod.

“It’s hard to explain,” Pearce told PopCulture.com and other reporters at a recent media event. “As soon as it happened I was on a flight and I screamed really loud. And it’s kind of like that moment that you try to let sink in, that it’s something that you’ve dreamt of forever. I sat on my couch and watched the ACMs for so long wondering what it would be like to actually have a nomination. To have the year that I’ve already had and just kind of put that on top of it is just insane to me. And just to be recognized by the ACMs as somebody who is worthy of that is really special.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 27-year-old earned a No. 1 single with “Every Little Thing,” the title of her freshman album. Pearce, who wrote the song with Emily Shackleton and busbee, knew it was a risk to lead off with a ballad, but she felt strongly enough in the song to launch her career with it.

“For it to be my first No. 1, with my first single that tells the story that I lived and is this particular song – if you really think about a heartbreak ballad in the middle of the summer from a new female artist sounds like career suicide,” says Pearce. “It’s so special. I don’t think there would be any other song that would have as much meaning to me. Just through and through this song is me as an artist in every single capacity and tells a story that I feel so deeply is part of my story.”

Pearce’s second single from Every Little Thing, “Hide the Wine,” is already in the Top 40 and climbing. The song, a fun, tongue-in-cheek uptempo tune, was exactly how Pearce wanted to follow her chart-topping hit.

“I wanted to do something completely different from ‘Every Little Thing,’” says Pearce. “I felt like people so much got to see part of my personality and my story, and that is a very large part of a moment in time for me and sonically was very much me. But also, I’m not depressed all the time. I’m happy a lot of the time and I do love wine a lot.”

Purchase Every Little Thing on Amazon and iTunes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/CarlyPearce