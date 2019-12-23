Country Singer Cam Welcomes First Child With Husband Adam Weaver

Country singer Cam and husband Adam Weaver are now parents! The couple shared photos of their first child together on Instagram Saturday. The two have been married since September 2016 and announced they were expecting in October. Cam, whose full name is Cameron Marvel Ochs, is best known for her Grammy-nominated hit “Burning House.”

On Saturday, Ochs, 35, shared a handful of photos of Lucy Marvel Weaver taken moments after her birth. “Breech at 39 wks, a next-day c-section (ouch) & here we are… three of us now,” Ochs wrote in the caption.

The “Diane” singer’s fans and famous friends rushed to congratulate Ochs on the great news.

“CONGRATS MOMMA,” singer RaeLynn wrote.

“Congratulations,” singer Brandon Stansell wrote, alongide a blue heart emoji. “She’s beautiful.”

“[Oh my God] look at that squish!!!!!!” singer Daniella Mason wrote. “Congrats!!!!!”

“Stunning,” actor Taylor Lautner wrote. “Huge congrats!”

“Ohhh my goodness, she is the absolute cutest!” one fan wrote. “Congrats Cam!”

Ochs waited until October to announce her pregnancy in a cute Instagram video, with Weaver by her side.

“We’ve been keeping a secret to ourselves for the past seven months, but it’s time to let you guys in on it,” Ochs told fans. “Surprise! little one you are already so loved.”

Ochs and Weaver, a business broker in Nashville, married in Joshua Tree, California in September 2016. Their first dance was to Miranda Lambert’s recording of “Oklahoma Sky” because it reminded them of their first date, they told PEOPLE.

“It’s just one of the most beautiful songs,” Ochs said of the song written by Allison Moorer. “It has such an atmosphere to it. It just pulls you in and both of us loved it.”

Cam shot to fame thanks to her 2015 single “Burning House,” which was nominated for a Grammy and appeared on her album Untamed. She followed the single’s success with “Mayday” in 2016, “Diane” in 2017 and “Road to Happiness” in 2018.

Following the release of “Diane,” Ochs took center stage as a powerful advocate for getting more female artists airtime on country music radio.

“They’ll tell me that women actually to like to listen to men sing because we like to believe that they’re our boyfriend,” Ochs told Sounds Like Nashville in 2018. “I don’t think that anyone is an evil super villain. I think in our entire culture, across all of these different industries, there are subliminal ways that we keep reminding women that they’re less valuable: their stories are less valuable, their time is less valuable, that they shouldn’t get paid as much.”

Ochs said the issue is “all hidden,” adding that the industry needs to “open our minds a little bit more to be able to recognize it. I think women feel it but don’t even know how to name it.”

Last month, Ochs released her own recording of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.”

