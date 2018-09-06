Cam Explains Why She Postponed Road to Happiness Tour

Cam is postponing the U.S. leg of her Road to Happiness Tour, but she’s happy with the reason. The California native had a label change, which resulted in her delaying the United States dates, but will ultimately result being able to make music on her terms.

“I chose to leave Sony Nashville, and I was always signed with Sony New York,” Cam explains to PopCulture.com. “So they have been amazing and are helping me with this transition. This is just how life goes. You’re finding people that really get you and you’re moving into situations that you know are better for you.”

The transition comes as Cam was putting the finishing touches on her upcoming new record, but she knows the end result will be worth the extra effort.

“This means that it’s going to take a tiny bit more time to put all this together in the right way for the tour, because that is the whole plan for exactly how the tour is going to go, and exactly what I was going to play off the new album and all that stuff,” she adds. “So it was unfortunate that I had to do this, but it’s all for the best.”

Cam’s last project, Untamed, was released in 2015, and included her mega-hit, “Burning House.” Since then, the 33-year-old has honed her craft, both as an artist and a songwriter, which is reflected in her upcoming new set of tunes.

“It’s so good. I’m so proud of it because I was really lucky to have a hit that was different. I don’t feel scared about what I’m making,” Cam boasts. “I just did what I wanted to and it sounds so much more involved.”

Cam, who has a degree in psychology, was in graduate school when she decided to pursue music full-time – part of her winding path that led her to exactly where she is today.

“I got into my own music and my own artistry, at 25, 26, so relatively late,” Cam concedes. “So I feel like for my, having Untamed come out, I love it. But it was so obvious to me that I was going to surpass it, you know. My song writing’s better, my voice is better. It just feels real; it feels really real. The last album too, it has all the different colors.”

Cam still has several shows scheduled overseas, as well as a concert on Sept. 26 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Find dates at CamCountry.com.

