Watch Cam Shine in New Video for ‘Diane’

Cam shows off some serious acting chops in the video for her latest single, “Diane.” Directed by Daniel Carberry, Cam plays the woman who unintentionally was in a relationship with a man who was already married, ultimately revealing to the wife that her husband was having an affair.

“I wanted to make sure that a lot of people that have been through this feel like this wasn’t sensationalized — because this is a lot of people’s story,” Cam tells People. “I’ve seen people in crowds now that sing the s— out of this song; they’re owning all these lyrics. So I wanted to get it right and make it raw and real and mean something. Actually, I took acting lessons to make sure I didn’t mess that up!”

As Cam sings lines like, “Diane, I promise I didn’t know he was your man / I would have noticed a gold wedding band, Diane / I’d rather you hate me than not understand / Oh, Diane” she can be seen meeting the woman to provide evidence – in this case a drawing of a rabbit on a napkin – a scene Cam says they wanted to make as realistic as possible.

“The first time I met the actress that plays Diane was while the cameras were rolling,” Cam reveals. “I’m meeting her to give her the evidence [of the cheating]. I’m meeting her to give her that and tell her. So she’s walking up to me for the first time, with tears streaming out of her eyes, and she’s coming at me, and she goes — and you can’t hear the dialogue, but what she’s saying to me is, ‘Did you know he was married?’ At one point she goes, ‘Did he tell you he loved you?’ The whole thing was so intense.”

“I’m so proud,” adds Cam, “because it comes across as something that is beautiful but kind of hard to watch.”

For Cam, who studied psychology before switching to a music career, the video was a chance for her to delve into what makes people act a certain way in various experiences.

“I’m someone who is curious about emotions and what makes people behave the way they do,” says the California native. “I think it’s like music. It’s really magical, and you can’t understand it, but there are pieces to it that we all sort of dive into and look past and try and give a clear picture of how we can, amidst all the craziness, try and treat ourselves and treat each other better.”

“Diane” is from an upcoming new album. Download the single on iTunes.

