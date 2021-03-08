Cade Foehner Wishes Gabby Barrett Happy Birthday With New Photo of Daughter Baylah May

✖

Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett became parents in January with the birth of their daughter Baylah May, less than two months before Barrett celebrated her 21st birthday on March 5. To mark the occasion, her husband shared a tribute on Instagram, posting a close-up photo of Barrett kissing baby Baylah on the forehead.

"Happy birthday my dear Wife," Foehner's caption began. "I want to celebrate all the lovely attributes that Christ has given you but time would fail me. So just to name a few: your faith in our savior, patience in all things, beauty beyond comparison inside and out, a well of love with no bottom, silly goose humor, and amazing cookin’ skills that keep this ol’ man’s belly full! So much about you inspires our precious Baylah and me. You make our world go round. We love you and are blessed and thankful to have a mama like you. Come give me a kiss."

Barrett celebrated her birthday with her own family photo, sharing a snap of herself holding her daughter as Foehner smiled next to them. "Today marks 21 years of undeserved grace and mercy given," she wrote. "Thank you to Our Lord. And thank y’all for all the birthday wishes!!!"

Baylah May was born on Jan. 18 and the couple waited a week before sharing the news of her arrival with fans on Instagram. "Gotten to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition.. meet our girl Baylah May Foehner," Barrett captioned her announcement. Foehner shared, "The Lord Jesus has given me so much that I scarce can believe it. Not only to be saved from sin because of His Gospel but to also be given a Wife who is not only my best friend in the whole wide world but who also has bore me a child. I am a blessed man beyond my understanding."

Barrett and Foehner met during Season 16 of American Idol and married in October 2019. After announcing her pregnancy in August 2020, Barrett told PopCulture.com and other outlets that she was "really excited" about motherhood.

"Everybody says it changes your life in a whole different... you think you could love somebody so much, but somehow it keeps expanding your love capacity for something," she said. "And I'm just excited to have a little creation of somebody that I love very much, my husband as well as myself and just shows the beautifulness of the Lord and what he gives to us children. And so I'm just excited for that."