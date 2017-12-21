Brothers Osborne Surprise Truckers With Free Concert in Nevada Desert

Brothers Osborne surprised truckers with a free concert to thank the drivers for their hard work during the busiest season of the year, playing at Whiskey Pete’s Truck Stop in Primm, Nevada last week in one of the country duo’s last shows of 2017.

Whiskey Pete’s is one of the nation’s largest truck stops, and drivers were also treated to a free hot meal to give them energy for the road.

The duo, made up of brothers John and T.J. Osborne, performed an acoustic set of songs including hits “It Ain’t My Fault” and “Stay a Little Longer.” The show was held in partnership with Verizon Telematics, which provides fleet-based companies hardware and software to help drivers and fleets comply with new Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) rules.

“Being out on the road and away from your family – especially at this time of year– can be really hard, so we wanted to show our appreciation in a fun and unexpected way,” said Jay Jaffin, chief marketing officer at Verizon Telematics.

Brothers Osborne are heading into 2018 with a Grammy nomination for Best Duo/Group Performance for “It Ain’t My Fault,” and are working on new music. They’ll also head back out on the road in January.

Photo Credit: Verizon Telematics