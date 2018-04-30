Brothers Osborne Vow to ‘Stick Up For the People Who Are Bullied’

Brothers Osborne has been speaking out about things that are important to them since their debut “Stay a Little Longer” single was released, and they aren’t about to stop now. The duo, made up of brothers John and TJ Osborne, feel it’s important to have a voice in issues they care about, including defending those who need a helping hand.

“We all came from, I wouldn’t say we were poor by any means, but we all came from a very humble background,” John tells CMT. “So we always stick up for the little guy. When it comes down to it, we speak up for the people who don’t have a voice. We’re not afraid to do it either.”

Brothers Osborne, who famously included a same-sex couple in the video for “Stay a Little Longer,” and also poked fun at both political parties in their hilarious video for “It Ain’t My Fault,” maintain that their desire to be forthright is part of their responsibility as artists.

“At the end of the day, we all have each other’s backs,” John says. “That all goes back to authenticity. You’ve got to be in it for the right reasons. And you want to make music because it’s something you want to do, and you have to do, and at the end of the day you want to help the world somehow. And yeah, we’re all very vocal and honest people, and we want to stick up for the people who are bullied, or don’t have a voice in this crazy world that we live in.”

In an era where celebrities are encouraged to be politically correct, out of fear of offending someone, Brothers Osborne say they aren’t about to be silenced.

“We try to have fun with it,” John tells CMT. “But there’s this misconception that country artists don’t want to tackle tough issues and just shut up and dance. That’s not true. By and large, country music has been very open and vocal. Look at Willie Nelson; he’s never shied away with the way he feels when it comes to certain topics. Look at Loretta Lynn singing ‘The Pill.’ That was a long time ago. When it came to women, you didn’t discuss those things, especially when it comes to country radio or country fans.”

