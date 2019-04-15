Brooks & Dunn’s ‘Reboot’ Kicks off the Week at No. 1

Brooks & Dunn are kicking off the week with a No. 1 album! Their latest record, Reboot, claimed the top spot on the charts, beating out their good friend, Reba McEntire, with her Stronger Than the Truth album.

“We always said that after all the crazy highs we’ve had along this journey, that the most important thing to us was that the music held up over time,” Ronnie Dunn said in a statement. “To have a No. 1 record with these songs we love is wild and we’re so happy to have worked on this project with so many current talents. It is a testament to the power of collaboration.”

“These songs are so important to us, and we’re so thankful that they have had this chance to have new life breathed into them,” Brooks added. “We had so much fun in the studio with everyone; it’s been a really special project for us.”

Reboot is a collaboration of some of the duo’s biggest hits, with the current generation of hitmakers, including Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde and more. The album marks Brooks & Dunn‘s first since announcing their retirement in 2009.

“I think it was a good break for both of us, you know?” Brooks told CMT of their lengthy hiatus. “There’s stuff you want to do, and when you are on the ‘hillbilly treadmill,’ there’s really no time. There wasn’t any time off for us. We went twenty years without stopping. We were blessed with our first four singles going No. 1, which all of sudden you’re on the rocket ship then.

“Then you get great crews and a great band put together, and you can afford to do the things you always wanted to do as a career. In order to keep ’em, you keep going,” he continued. “You can stop, but then you’ve got to start over. We never wanted to because we never believed it was going to go to the next month, much less the next ten years.”

Brooks & Dunn will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame later this year, joining both Ray Stevens and Jerry Bradley in the 2019 class.

“Obviously I think we owe each other a lot, and the major part of our recognition came from whatever it was that we did together and had together, and we’d never been able to describe that or explain that,” Brooks told PopCulture.com. “That whole thing is just weird. We get introduced and we jump in a rocket ship and take off, especially when we did. We’ve both been around town and it’s not like we haven’t been singing or had record deals or any of that stuff. Why this worked, I don’t know.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Ethan Miller