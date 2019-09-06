Brooks & Dunn’s Ronnie Dunn Announces Release of Solo Album, ‘RE-DUNN’

Surprise! Brooks & Dunn‘s Ronnie Dunn just announced he is releasing a new solo album, called RE-DUNN. The 24-track record is covers of some of Dunn’s favorite country and rock tracks, including “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “Ashes By Now” and “Wonderful Tonight.”

“This is a passion project for me,” Dunn said in a statement about the record. “If you put together a group of songs that define the soundtrack of my life, this is what it would look like.”

Dunn and his Brooks & Dunn partner Kix Brooks, will together be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame later this year, along with Ray Stevens and Jerry Bradley.

“Time flies. I don’t have a concept of how that works mathematically anyway,” Dunn said after their prestigious honor was announced. “It’s beyond an honor to be here. It hasn’t sunk in to me and probably will at some time. When I’m off my by myself, I’ll have an emotional moment.”

“I think probably one of the first places I went when i came to town in 1980 was the Country Music Hall of Fame,” Brooks added. “I’m just a fan of country music. I grew up being a fan of country music. I’m still a fan of country music. That’s why we dedicate our lives to doing it.”

Brooks & Dunn released Reboot earlier this year, 12 of their own songs re-recorded with some of country music’s biggest hitmakers, including Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, Thomas Rhett and more. The record marked their first release since Cowboy Town was released in 2007.

“It’s probably the longest extended time either one of us had had to deal with real life,” Dunn told CMT. “I learned how to take orders from my wife, not that I never did. But I was just never there enough to get under the regimen. I learned how to sit for extended periods of time and go ‘I understand, honey, yes. I’m listening,’”

Brooks & Dunn is nominated for two CMA Awards, for Vocal Duo of the Year and Musical Event of the Year, the latter for their “Brand New Man” collaboration with Combs, marking their first CMA Awards nomination in nine years.

See a complete track list for RE-DUNN below. “Amarillo By Morning” and “Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress)” are both available for download or streaming. Pre-order the record at RonnieDunn.com.

RE-DUNN Track List:

1.”Amarillo by Morning”

2. “Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress)”

3. “That’s How I Got to Memphis”

4. “It Never Rains In Southern California”

5. “How Long”

6. “Drinkin’ Thing”

7. “Together Again”

8. “Peaceful Easy Feeling”

9. “Against The Wind”

10. “If You Don’t Know Me By Now”

11. “I Won’t Back Down”

12. “Cowboy Rides Away”

13. “Showdown”

14. “Wonderful Tonight”

15. “Ashes By Now”

16. “That’s The Way Love Goes”

17. “I’m Not In Love”

18. “Brown Eyed Girl”

19. “You Don’t Know Me”

20. “Ridin’ My Thumb To Mexico”

21. “A Showman’s Life”

22. “Good Time Charlie’s Got The Blues”

23. “Aime”

24. “I Can’t Help It (If I’m Still In Love With You)”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Ethan Miller