Brooks & Dunn Announce Rescheduled ‘Reboot 2020 Tour’ Dates

Brooks & Dunn announced this week that they were postponing their Reboot 2020 Tour, and the duo has now revealed the new dates for the postponed shows which would have taken place in May, June and July. The tour now begins on Aug. 28 show in Cincinnati and wraps up on Oct. 30 in Dallas. Brooks & Dunn announced the tour in January and the trek was scheduled to begin in May.

“So much for ‘we quit,’ huh?” Ronnie Dunn said in a statement at the time. “That horse that we were afraid of riding into the ground apparently didn’t share our sentiment…he gotta fire in his belly raring to go another round or two. I like the ring of it…’Brooks & Dunn ride again!’”

“The memories of playing live are what have kept the fire burning for us,” Kix Brooks added. “Performers who have had the kind of nights like we’ve had with our fans, can never really let that go. Live is where we’re most at home, and it’s gonna feel good to be back in the saddle.”

The tour will be Brooks & Dunn’s first since their 2020 farewell tour. On Thursday, the duo announced that they decided to postpone the run “for the health and safety of our fans, our crew and the venues.” In addition to their time on the road, Brooks & Dunn and Reba McEntire have postponed the upcoming April dates of their 2020 Las Vegas residency. The residency is scheduled to resume on June 10.

See the new list of Reboot 2020 Tour dates below:

Aug. 28: Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 29: Burgettstown, PA, S & T Bank Music Park

Sept. 3: Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 4: Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 5: Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 10: Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Sept. 11: Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 18: Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center

Sept. 19: Tinley Park, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sept. 24: Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center

Sept. 25: Camden, NJ, BB&T Pavilion

Sept. 26: Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 2: Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Center

Oct. 3: St Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Oct. 23: Tampa, FL, Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheater

Oct. 24: Orange Beach, AL, The Wharf Amphitheater

Oct. 29: Woodlands, TX, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Oct. 30: Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion

Photo Credit: Getty / Taylor Hill