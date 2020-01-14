Brooks & Dunn Announce Reboot 2020 Tour, Marking First Tour in 10 Years

It’s been 10 years, but Brooks & Dunn will officially hit the road later this year, on their Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2020 Tour! The tour will kick off on May 15 in St. Louis, Missouri, and wrap up on Sept. 19 in Chicago, Illinois. An opening act has yet to be announced. The duo, made up of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, shared the good news on social media.

We’re hitting the road! Announcing the Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 TOUR. Get all the details on dates & cities near you here: https://t.co/5tcOuF6AU7 pic.twitter.com/a0l4yMTcfm — Brooks & Dunn (@BrooksAndDunn) January 14, 2020

“We’re hitting the road!” the pair shared. “Announcing the Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 TOUR.”

The Reboot 2020 Tour marks Brooks & Dunn’s first tour since their farewell The Last Rodeo Tour, which wrapped up in September of 2010, and came about after Brooks & Dunn announced they were splitting up after 20 years together.

“So much for ‘We quit,’ huh?” Dunn said in a statement. “That horse that we were afraid of riding into the ground apparently didn’t share our sentiment…he gotta fire in his belly raring to go another round or two. I like the ring of it…’Brooks & Dunn ride again!’”

“The memories of playing live are what have kept the fire burning for us,” added Brooks. “Performers who have had the kind of nights like we’ve had with our fans, can never really let that go. Live is where we’re most at home, and it’s gonna feel good to be back in the saddle, let’s rodeo! We’ll see y’all out there on the trail.”

Brooks & Dunn have been performing in Las Vegas, as part of their residency with Reba McEntire, Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas. They were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2019. See dates below. More information can be found on their website.

Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 Tour Official Dates:

5/15 St. Louis, Missouri – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/16 Indianapolis, Indianapolis – Ruoff Music Center

5/22 Raleigh, North Carolina – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

5/23 Bristow, Virginia – Jiffy Lube Live

\5/29 Tampa, Florida – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/30 Orange Beach, Alabama – The Wharf Amphitheater

6/5 Dallas, Texas – Dos Equis Pavilion

6/6 Houston, Texas – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

6/26 Camden, New Jersey – BB&T Pavilion

6/27 Mansfield, Massachusetts – Xfinity Center

8/28 Cincinnati, Ohio – Riverbend Music Center

8/29 Burgettstown, Pennsylvania – S&T Bank Music Park

9/4 Holmdel, New Jersey – PNC Bank Arts Center

9/5 Wantagh, New York – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/10 Atlanta, Georgia – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/11 Charlotte, North Carolina – PNC Music Pavilion

9/18 Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio – Blossom Music Center

9/19 Chicago, Illinois – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

