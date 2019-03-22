Brooks & Dunn Release ‘Ain’t Nothin’ ‘Bout You’ With Brett Young, From ‘Reboot’

Brooks & Dunn just released another track from their upcoming Reboot, this time “Ain’t Nothin’ ‘Bout You” with Brett Young. The guys changed the song lyric to “Ain’t nothin’ ’bout her” to make the song work for the three men to sing together.

Both Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn credit veteran producer Dann Huff with making the track so unique, while still sounding like the celebrated duo.

“Dann really ran with this one,” Dunn said in a statement. “He locked into this funky groove on the guitar with a killer light-R&B vibe, and it’s perfect for Brett’s voice.”

“I was so honored to get asked to be on this project with Brooks & Dunn. “The lineup on this record is through-the-roof talent and the guys are country music icons,” added Young. “As soon as I got into the studio Ronnie and Kix made me feel so comfortable, which I was so thankful for, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear what we came up with together.”

Brooks & Dunn will certainly have a big 2019, and not just because they are releasing their first album since Cowboy Town came out in 2007. The guys were just announced as the latest inductees in the Country Music Hall of Fame, joining Ray Stevens and Jerry Bradley in achieving country music’s highest career accolade.

“Obviously I think we owe each other a lot, and the major part of our recognition came from whatever it was that we did together and had together, and we’d never been able to describe that or explain that,” Brooks told PopCulture.com. “That whole thing is just weird. We get introduced and we jump in a rocket ship and take off, especially when we did. We’ve both been around town and it’s not like we haven’t been singing or had record deals or any of that stuff. Why this worked, I don’t know.

“It’d be nice, I think, if we both could have done a lot of stuff individually,” he continued. “Someday, and I think people that are fans of ours kind of know the stuff we do as individuals. I’m proud to go in with Ronnie. We made a big old mess out there for 20 years, and it was a lot of fun. And I look back on it with a big smile on my face. It’s like I don’t know how the hell that happened, but man, I guess it did or we wouldn’t be sitting here right now.”

Reboot also includes collaborations with several other reigning stars and rising artists, including Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, Kane Brown, Kacey Musgraves and more. Reboot will be released on April 5. Order the record on Brooks & Dunn’s website.

