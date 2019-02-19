Brittany Aldean Shares Peek at ‘Dream Home’ With Jason Aldean

Brittany Aldean and Jason Aldean are currently in the process of building a new home together, and Aldean gave fans a sneak peek at the project with a pair of snaps on Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 30.

The first found the couple posing with their 1-year-old son, Memphis, staring into the distance at a sunset while standing on what looks to be the initial stages of their new home.

“New home sunset,” Aldean wrote.

The second photo was of Aldean holding her son, who was excitedly pointing at something off-camera.

“Someone’s excited!” she captioned the snap.

The 31-year-old revealed back in July that she and Jason were breaking ground on a new home, posting an Instagram photo of a bare lot down a long road surrounded by trees.

“And so our new journey begins… we’ve decided to build our dream home in Tennessee,” she shared in the caption. “Looking at the land it’s hard not to envision a place where our babies will run, laugh and play with each other for so many years to come… I can hardly wait to hear those little feet running down the halls.”

She also shared a photo of herself and Jason on her Instagram Story, with the couple standing together on the lot with construction equipment in the background behind them.

“Home sweet home,” Aldean wrote.

The house will be built as the couple prepares to welcome their second child together, a daughter who is due sometime in February.

Jason is also dad to two daughters from a previous relationship, and told Taste of Country Nights that he and Aldean wanted Memphis to have a sibling close to his own age.

“Our theory is, ‘Hey, we got one in diapers and formula right now so, while we’re in this mindset we might as well knock it out,’” he explained. “We both agreed that we wanted to have two. I have two older daughters and there’s a pretty big age difference in my two older daughters and Memphis, so we wanted to have one who’s a little closer in age to him so he has somebody to hang out with.”

The singer added that he and Aldean are hoping to get all the aspects of parenting young children done as quickly as possible.

“I think it’s worse when you get one who’s three, four years old and you’re past the early stages of stuff and then all of a sudden you start all over again,” he said. “If you never get out of it you don’t know any different until they’re both out and you’re good to go.”

