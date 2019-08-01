Brittany Aldean Calls Husband Jason Her ‘Best Friend’ in Romantic New Photo

Brittany Aldean just shared a romantic new photo of her husband, Jason Aldean, adding some sweet words for her husband of four years.

“THIS MAN!!” Aldean captioned the sweet picture. “My best friend and so much more.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple tied the knot in March of 2015, and their love for each other only seems to increase with time.

“The cool thing with me and her is we truly are – and I hate to sound like a Hallmark card here – we truly are best friends,” Jason previously shared. “We do everything together. She’s on the road with me. I don’t like being out there unless she’s out. It just makes it easier for us. She travels with me. We’re kind of inseparable, which is great. I like it that way. It’s cool. You can be married to somebody that truly you’re best friends with, and that makes it fun. It makes it the way it’s supposed to be.”

Jason’s Ride All Night Tour kicks off on Friday night, May 3, but it’s unclear whether Brittany will be on the road with him, at least at first, since the pair is now parents to 1-year-old Memphis, and infant Navy – part of a family Aldean wasn’t even sure she wanted to have, at least before meeting her famous husband.

“When I met Jason and fell in love with him, I just wanted to start a family with him,” Aldean confessed to PEOPLE. “My mind changed completely. I knew I wanted to be a mom.”

“I thought I’d just own a lot of animals and be totally fine — like, ‘If I just have a bunch of bulldogs, I’ll be all good’” she added.

The Aldeans have yet to figure out how they will juggle family live with Jason on tour, at least until Navy is a bit older.

“She’s a little young right now so we may wait until towards the end of the year to go on the road with him,” Aldean revealed, “but that is our goal, to all be out there as a family so the kids can experience that life and see their dad perform.”

The reigning ACM Artist of the Decade will be joined on the road by both Kane Brown and Carly Pearce serving as his opening acts. The tour kicks off with two shows in Uncasville, Connecticut. Find dates at JasonAldean.com.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jason Kempin