Brittany Aldean Gushes Over Son Memphis During Pool Play Session

Jason Aldean‘s wife, Brittany Aldean, is currently on vacation with family in friends, and that includes Jason and Brittany’s two kids together, son Memphis and daughter Navy.

During their trip, the group has been enjoying some pool time, and Brittany recently used a shot of herself and her son in the pool to reflect on the joys of motherhood.

Alongside a photo of herself lifting a laughing Memphis in the air, the 32-year-old wrote, “I just want to bottle up these moments and replay them all life long.”

She followed that with a video of the 1-year-old and his sister having a dance party in the pool set to The Contours’ “Do You Love Me,” with Navy getting a little assist as she grooved alongside her brother, who was clearly enthralled by his younger sibling.

“OHHHH MYYYY HEARTTTTT,” Brittany wrote.

View this post on Instagram OHHHH MYYYY HEARTTTTT A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Jun 23, 2019 at 3:23pm PDT

The video led to one person making a comment on Navy’s health, writing, “Has navy been checked for plagiocephaly? Just asking hun, my son had it. The sooner you get it fixed, the better.”

Brittany responded to the user, noting that her daughter is doing just fine.

“Yes and she’s all good!” she wrote. “She attends her regular checkups.”

Brittany is no stranger to calling out negativity on her Instagram, as she recently shared her thoughts after several of her followers began wondering why Memphis is often shown wearing pajamas.

“Here’s the deal,” she said in a selfie video on her Instagram Story with Memphis sitting on her lap. “If I wanna dress my kid in pajamas all day every day, that’s what I’m gonna do. And if you have an issue with it, please unfollow me.”

“He wears regular clothes, he wears bathing suits, he wears other things, but just ’cause I document him when he has his jammies on often, who gives a flying f?”

Over the clip, Brittany wrote, “So sick of you [poop emoji] talkers!!! Go on…hide behind that phone of yours.”

She followed her monologue with a video of Memphis dressed in orange-and-white striped pajamas and happily playing with a beach ball.

“This is for all you who don’t like him being in jammies,” she says as Memphis begins to yell. “Tell ’em,” Brittany continues as Memphis starts to cry, with his mom adding, “I know, that’s how I feel too baby. That’s how I feel too.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanyaldean