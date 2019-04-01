Brittany Aldean Reveals ACM Awards Throwback With Husband Jason Ahead of 2019 Ceremony

Brittany Aldean will likely return to Las Vegas for the 2019 ACM Awards this year, since her superstar husband, Jason Aldean, is nominated in two categories. The singer is nominated for both Music Event of the Year (for “Drowns the Whiskey” with Miranda Lambert), and the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year.

The couple, who just celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, have walked plenty of red carpets together, but that doesn’t mean she feels any less pressure when it comes to choosing what to wear.

“ACMs 2 years ago!” she captioned a photo posted on Instagram. “What should we wear this year?!? Decisions decisions….”

The picture Aldean posted is especially meaningful, since it was on that night, right before the couple walked the red carpet, that they found out they were expecting their oldest son, Memphis.

Last year, the former American Idol contestant rocked a short black, white and fuschia dress, but she admits that this year, she is struggling to get back into her pre-body shape, after giving birth to her second child, daughter Navy Rome.

“I feel like I bounced back pretty quickly with Memphis, even though he was nine-and-a-half pounds,” Aldean wrote on Instagram. “But, it’s just been a little harder this time. Things are definitely different, body-wise, with baby No. 2. Things are a little stretchier, and not as cute as they were, pre-babies, but I have the cutest little babies in my life now, so totally worth it.

“But I’m saying this for you mamas out there who think you’re alone,” she continued. “You are not alone, and even though it may look perfect on Instagram, not everyone’s life is that way. I definitely have my days where I lose my sh––. So you’re not by yourself.”

Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney did offer one helpful suggestion for wardrobe choices for the big night, one she likely won’t choose.

“I say we all make a pact to go exclusively onesies,” he offered.

In addition to Jason’s two ACM Awards nods, he will also receive the prestigious Artist of the Decade Award, honoring his contributions to country music over the last decade.

“This is probably one of the coolest awards I’ve ever been given,” the singer said of the honor. “My heroes are on this list, something I can’t really even wrap my head around being part of. But, man, I’m proud to be getting it — it’s for everyone who stuck with us and supported us through the years.”

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Kravitz – 2018 ACMA