Brett Young and Wife Taylor Reveal Upcoming Baby’s Gender

Brett Young and Taylor Mills are expecting a baby girl!

The country singer shared the happy gender reveal with Instagram followers Tuesday, posting a slow-motion video showing Mills tossing a baseball in her husband’s direction.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Young can be seen swinging a bat and when he makes contact, the ball explodes in a cloud of pink smoke leading to the couple hugging warmly at the happy news.

In a second video, Young shared footage of a machine tracking the baby’s heartbeat and showing her heart rate at 154 to 55 beats per minute.

View this post on Instagram It’s…….a………😍😍😍😍 A post shared by Brett Young (@brettyoungmusic) on Apr 16, 2019 at 11:42am PDT

“It’s… a… ” he captioned the videos, adding four heart-eye emojis. Mills also shared the same footage, writing: “Since we all know how much BY loves baseball, I thought this reveal was only fitting for the daddy to be! We cannot wait to meet our little babe!”

Young opened up about the joyous news to PEOPLE, saying: “Taylor and I are so excited. We didn’t care one way or the other, but there’s something about knowing that it’s a girl that makes it even more real. We are so blessed and can’t wait to meet this beautiful little girl!”

The couple first announced they were expecting their first child together in early April. Their little girl is expected to arrive in Fall 2019.

“I love knowing that we get to give this little one an amazing life, and I just can’t wait for the future ahead of us as a family. We are so blessed!” he said.

The couple — who got married in November — discovered they were expecting in early February, after Taylor decided to take a pregnancy test “on a whim” after they had flown to Las Vegas for Super Bowl weekend.

“I was in shock when it read positive. I really just didn’t believe what I was seeing,” she told the outlet at the time. “After it sunk in, I was so happy and so overwhelmed that I just started crying — happy tears of course! Brett and I hugged, kissed and talked for hours about how long we had been wanting this and how excited we are to become parents.”

Mills also said at the time she is sure Young will be a great father to their first baby.

“He’s kind, patient, and a good listener, but he’s also a goofball and isn’t afraid to have fun,” Mills said. “Family is so important to both of us, so I don’t have a single doubt in my mind that he will be a very present and involved father and that our child and family will always come first.”