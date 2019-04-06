Brett Young and Wife Taylor Mills Expecting First Child

Country singer-songwriter Brett Young and his wife, Taylor Mills, are expecting their first child, five months after getting married. The baby is due this fall.

“We have always shared the same heart for wanting a family,” Young told PEOPLE Saturday. “I love knowing that we get to give this little one an amazing life, and I just can’t wait for the future ahead of us as a family. We are so blessed!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Young, 38, and Mills, 31, told PEOPLE they discovered Mills was expecting in early February after she took a pregnancy test following a trip to Las Vegas on Super Bowl weekend.

“I was in shock when it read positive. I really just didn’t believe what I was seeing,” Mills told the magazine. “After it sunk in, I was so happy and so overwhelmed that I just started crying — happy tears of course! Brett and I hugged, kissed and talked for hours about how long we had been wanting this and how excited we are to become parents.”

Mills predicted that Young will be an “incredible dad” and that being a father will “come so naturally to him.”

“He’s kind, patient, and a good listener, but he’s also a goofball and isn’t afraid to have fun,” Mills said. “Family is so important to both of us, so I don’t have a single doubt in my mind that he will be a very present and involved father and that our child and family will always come first.”

Young said he has “no doubt” that Mills “will be the best mom on the planet.”

Mills and Young met when he moved to Nashville to pursue a career in songwriting more than a decade ago. Although they broke up for two years, they got back together and married on Nov. 3, 2018 in Palm Desert, California. They honeymooned in Florida after their plans to visit St. Croix were scrapped due to bad weather.

Young has released two albums, his 2017 self-titled debut and December’s Ticket to L.A. His hits include “Sleep Without You,” “Mercy” and “Here Tonight.”

In a recent interview with PopCulture.com, the California native said his sophomore album’s lighter sound was heavily influenced by Mills.

“Taylor’s all over it,” Young explained. “Just the vibe and tempo of the record, I think you can hear, there’s a pep and a happiness to the record that’s all because of her and because of where we’re at in our lives together. And we’re both just so happy, it would be impossible for that not to be reflected in a record.”

Young added that writing the new album was a fresh challenge because some of the songs were not drawn from personal experiences.

“It was different,” he explained. “A lot of the first record was about me and my experience and my life. A lot of the second record, the happy, up-tempo stuff was obviously autobiographical. But the sad stuff, we just had to change up the writing process a little bit.”

Young won New Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, and was also nominated for two Billboard Music Awards last year. His new tour with Kelsea Ballerini kicks off on Thursday in Salisbury, Maryland.

Photo credit: Getty Images