Brett Young Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife, Taylor

Brett Young and wife Taylor became parents on Oct. 21 when they welcomed their baby girl, Presley Elizabeth, into the world. Young shared the happy news on Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 24 with a family photo and a caption praising his wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Young (@brettyoungmusic) on Oct 24, 2019 at 8:24am PDT

“Taylor, my wife. You are a superhero,” he wrote. “Your beauty and strength never cease to amaze me. You brought our beautiful girl into this world with a level of grace and quiet confidence that I never knew existed. I’m so impressed by and proud of you. Thank you for this incredible gift. I could not love you more!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The “Here Tonight” then shared a message for his daughter, writing, “My daughter, Baby P, you’re perfect. I am so head over heels in love with you I can’t even explain it. My world is forever changed because God gave you to me. I’m going to do so many things wrong, but I promise to never stop trying, or learning, or loving you as fiercely as is humanly possible. You are my angel, and I will never take for granted the beautiful gift God has given me in trusting me with you. I will always be your rock and your safe place. I am so proud to be your daddy and I am quite certainly the luckiest boy in the world. (Side note, no boys til you’re 30).”

Young and Taylor first announced that they were expecting in early April and shared soon after that they are expecting a daughter, revealing the news with a video of Young, a former college baseball player, hitting a ball filled with colored powder.

During a number one party in Nashville earlier this year, the California native opened up about the prospect of impending parenthood, sharing that he things the most noticeable difference will come once his baby girl gets old enough to join her dad out on the road.

“I think the biggest change is going to be deciding when she’s ready to start bringing the baby on the road and then baby on the road is a whole different thing,” he said. “We’ve wanted this for along time and so we’re just so fired up. We’re excited, we’ve wanted this for a long time.”

“We have always shared the same heart for wanting a family,” Young added to PEOPLE. “I love knowing that we get to give this little one an amazing life, and I just can’t wait for the future ahead of us as a family. We are so blessed!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond