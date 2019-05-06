Brett Young Walks Off Stage After Losing Voice Opening for Kelsea Ballerini

Brett Young had to walk off stage just one song into his set on Saturday, May 4 in Sioux City, Iowa, serving as the opening act on Kelsea Ballerini‘s Miss Me More Tour. The California native later shared why he couldn’t continue on social media.

“I just walked off stage in Iowa,” a raspy Young shared. “It was the most bizarre thing. As you can tell, the voice is even worse now, but soundcheck was good. The whole day was good, and the last 15 minutes before I walked onstage, my voice started getting dry. I don’t know if it’s allergies, if I’m sick — it feels like laryngitis. I’m so sorry. I tried.

“This is literally my least favorite thing on the planet, to have to cancel a show, especially to have to do it onstage,” he continued. “I love you guys so much and I’m going to make this up [to you]. I’m going to come back. Enjoy Kelsea, and I love you very much. I’m sorry.”

Young also captioned his video sharing how heartbroken he was to not be able to perform.

“IOWA….IM SO SORRY!!!” Young wrote. “I’ve never had anything like this happen. I’m heartbroken and the last thing I ever want to do is cancel a show. My voice felt great all day and 10 [minutes] before show time it started to go. I wanted to try to get through it with you guys but as I’m sure you could tell, I had nothing. I will make this up to you. I promise. I love you and I truly am so sorry.”

Fans were quick to share words of encouragement to Young, including Young’s own musical idol, Gavin DeGraw.

“It’ll come back in a heartbeat bro,” DeGraw posted. “We ALL have to cancel every now and again, unfortunately. All your great fans will completely understand.”

Young’s next show on Ballerini’s Miss Me More Tour isn’t until Thursday, May 9, hopefully giving Young plenty of time to recover.

Photo Credit: Getty / Ethan Miller