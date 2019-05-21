Brett Young’s Wife, Taylor, Shows off Growing Baby Bump While Nursery Shopping

Brett Young and his wife, Taylor, are expecting their first child, a daughter, later this year. The “Here Tonight” singer just shared a new photo of his wife’s growing baby bump, while shopping for their infant girl’s nursery.

“Nursery shopping with my girls this week,” Young captioned the adorable photo.

Taylor also shared the same photo, expressing their excitement in becoming a family of three.

“Nursery shopping with my baby daddy!” Taylor wrote on Instagram. “We cannot wait for the day that we get to bring our baby girl home. [Baby Young] [Forever Young]”

The newlyweds, who tied the knot in November, announced in April that they were expecting their first child.

“We have always shared the same heart for wanting a family,” Young told PEOPLE. “I love knowing that we get to give this little one an amazing life, and I just can’t wait for the future ahead of us as a family. We are so blessed!”

The Youngs knew they wanted to start a family right away, but were still stunned when they found out Taylor was pregnant during Super Bowl week.

“I was in shock when it read positive. I really just didn’t believe what I was seeing,” Taylor said. “After it sunk in, I was so happy and so overwhelmed that I just started crying — happy tears of course! Brett and I hugged, kissed and talked for hours about how long we had been wanting this and how excited we are to become parents.”

The couple used social media to reveal the gender of their new baby, with the former baseball player relying on his athletic ability to share the news.

“Taylor and I are so excited. We didn’t care one way or the other, but there’s something about knowing that it’s a girl that makes it even more real,” the California native later told PEOPLE. We are so blessed and can’t wait to meet this beautiful little girl!”

Young previously revealed their new addition would arrive this fall. A specific due date has yet to be announced. He just wrapped up his run serving as the opening act on Kelsea Ballerini’s Miss Me More Tour. Young is playing fairs and festivals over the summer, including CMA Fest, with his final show currently scheduled on October 12.

Photo Credit: Getty Images