Brett Young Reveals If He Will Sing on His Wedding Day

Brett Young might have several hit love songs to his credit, incluidng “In Case You Didn’t Know” and “Sleep Without You,” but he isn’t about to sing them at his wedding. The 37-year-old, who will wed Taylor Mills later this year, says he might sing on his big day, but it definitely won’t be one of his own songs.

“I didn’t want to,” he tells CMT about singing for the ceremony. “But I recently got the feeling that she wants me to do at least one song. I think it will be really cheesy to do one of mine. So I’m trying to figure out what the cool, subtle thing to do is so that she gets the moment she’s looking for, and I don’t feel like I totally sold out on my wedding day.”

“Once I found out it was important to her, I’m now trying to figure out what it’s going to be,” adds Young.”

Young isn’t the only one in his family who wants to take a break from their day job for his nuptials. His father, a minister, would rather sit back and enjoy the wedding than officiate the ceremony.

“He doesn’t want to do the wedding,” Young reveals. “He wants to be at his son’s wedding.”

The California native, who previously revealed the wedding would happen in the fall, says they have already picked out the venue, but much of the rest of the details are up to Mills.

“She’s working really hard to plan the wedding and I’ve volunteered to stay out of the way unless she really needs my help with something, and I think we’ve found a good balance there,” Young says. “She’s basically killing it; I’ve never thought of wedding planning as full-time job especially for the bride and the groom, but it takes up way more time than my job.”

Young just won his first ACM Award, for New Male Vocalist, although he says being nominated was a victory in itself.

“It probably sounds cliché to say it; I know people say that all the time, but I think it already felt like a win when they named the category,” explains Young. “Just to be mentioned among some of the, people that I’m a really big fan of already, so to get the win was really special and it was fun. I didn’t even have to give a speech or anything, so I’ll take my first win. To eliminate the speech and all that stress to it was a pretty fun experience.”

Young is on the road this summer on Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes Tour. Dates can be found on Young’s website.

