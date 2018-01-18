LISTEN to Brett Young’s New Single, ‘Mercy’

We’ve known Brett Young has the voice of an angel, but his latest single, “Mercy,” proves it. The song, from his self-titled freshman album, follows three consecutive No. 1 hits, including his recent multi-week chart-topping hit, “Like I Loved You.”

“Mercy,” which says, “If you’re gonna break my heart, just break it / And if you’re gonna take your shot, then take it / Take it / If you made up your mind, then make it / Make this fast / If you ever loved me / Have mercy,” shows the power of Young’s voice, and his ability to tell a story without much fanfare or excessive instrumentation. But while everything he has released from his debut record has been a hit, the California native reveals he might have new music for his fans as early as this year.

“If we had to go into the studio and make it today I know what our 12 songs would be,” Young said recently. “But we have a little bit of time, so I’m still writing like crazy … If we’re being realistic, we’re probably looking at a late summer release — probably single in early summer, album late summer. That’s a guess, but I feel that’s the kind of time schedule we’re on right now.”

With all of his singles becoming No. 1 hits, it might seem like Young had already found the secret to success. But he insists that just because he’s become familiar with the top spot, that doesn’t take any pressure off of him at all.

“I remember, the first No. 1, everybody went, ‘Does that take the pressure off now?’” Young remarked. “I’m like, ‘What are you talking about? No. Now I’m terrified because my expectations have been set, and I’m terrified that not every song will follow suit … The athlete in me now wants to win again next time.”

Young won’t have a lot of time to work on new music this year. The singer-songwriter will headline several of his own shows, and will also join Thomas Rhett on Rhett’s 2018 Life Changes Tour, which kicks off in April. Dates can be found on Young’s website.

“Mercy” is avialable for download on iTunes.

