Brett Young Hopes to Be as Good of a Dad as His Own Father

Brett Young and his wife, Taylor, just welcomed their little girl, daughter Presley Elizabeth, into the world. Although Young doesn’t have much experience as a father, at least not yet, the singer already knows what kind of dad he wants to be – and it’s just like the father he had growing up.

“I’m fortunate to be able to say this and mean it – there are way more than one quality in my dad that I would hope to embody or be able to, 20 years from now have my daughter say about me,” Young shared with his record label. “I think the one thing about my dad, aside from being supportive of everything that I’ve ever done no matter what it was, is his genuine excitement. There are people that you’re going to meet in your lives where they’re excited and pleasant all the time, and it feels really fake and kind of contrived, and my dad borders on that.

“He’s so excited and pleasant all the time, but it’s genuine every single time,” he continued. “He’s uplifting and encouraging, and that trait in him is what always made me believe I could do anything I wanted to do, because he always told me I could. And it seemed like he believed it so it made me believe it, so I hope that that’s something that I have for her.”

Presley was born on Oct. 21, with Young waiting a few days before sharing the good news on Thursday, Oct. 24.

“Taylor, my wife. You are a superhero,” Young boasted on Instagram, along with a photo first shared with PEOPLE. “Your beauty and strength never cease to amaze me. You brought our beautiful girl into this world with a level of grace and quiet confidence that I never knew existed. I’m so impressed by and proud of you. Thank you for this incredible gift. I could not love you more!”

Young also addressed his young daughter, vowing to be the best father he could be for her.

“My daughter, Baby P, you’re perfect,” Young wrote. “I am so head over heels in love with you I can’t even explain it. My world is forever changed because God gave you to me. I’m going to do so many things wrong, but I promise to never stop trying, or learning, or loving you as fiercely as is humanly possible. You are my angel, and I will never take for granted the beautiful gift God has given me in trusting me with you. I will always be your rock and your safe place. I am so proud to be your daddy and I am quite certainly the luckiest boy in the world. (Side note, no boys til you’re 30).”

