Brett Young, Chase Rice and More to Headline CMA Fest Ascend Amphitheater Stage

CMA Fest is just under two months away, and the lineup has now been revealed for the Firestone Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater, which will feature nightly concerts from June 6-8.

Chase Rice will headline Thursday’s show presented by BBR Music Group and will be preceded by Jimmie Allen, Blanco Brown, Lindsay Ell, Tyler Farr, LOCASH, Runaway June, King Calaway and Adam Craig. Friday’s show will feature performances Adam Hambrick, Caylee Hammack, Bailey Bryan, Jillian Jacqueline, Mitchell Tenpenny and Jordan Davis, with Brett Young closing the evening, while Saturday’s Warner Music Nashville-presented event will see Ingrid Andress, Tucker Beathard, Ashley McBryde, Hunter Hayes and Cody Johnson take the stage.

For the first time, the shows at Ascend will be ticketed, with admission costing $66 for three-day reserved tickets, $25 for single-day reserved tickets and $10 for single-day lawn seating plus additional taxes and fees. Presale begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17 and closes at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets then go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday at CMAfest.com or Ticketmaster.com. Performances will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT each night.

“We are excited for the Ascend Amphitheater performances to return for a third straight year with a stellar lineup and are thrilled to offer an additional nightly concert series to festival goers as well as our local Nashville fanbase during CMA Fest,” Damon Whiteside, CMA chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “With a portion of ticket proceeds benefiting high-quality music education initiatives across the U.S. through the CMA Foundation, the loyal fans that attend the Firestone Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater are helping to support this mission.”

In addition to the Ascend Amphitheater stage, the lineups and schedules for the Nissan Stadium, Chevy Riverfront Stage and Budweiser Forever Country Stage have also been announced.

Performers at Nissan Stadium include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Pistol Annies, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

At the Riverfront Stage, A Thousand Horses, Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Danielle Bradbery, Lee Brice, Easton Corbin, Jordan Davis, Devin Dawson, Jessie James Decker, Gavin DeGraw, Russell Dickerson, Eli Young Band, Lindsay Ell, Tyler Farr, Gone West, Riley Green, Hunter Hayes, Walker Hayes, High Valley, Home Free, Ryan Hurd, LOCASH, Maddie & Tae, Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, Eric Paslay, Carly Pearce, Cassadee Pope, RaeLynn, Mason Ramsey, Michael Ray, Tyler Rich, Runaway June, Dylan Scott, Granger Smith, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wallen and Aaron Watson perform each day from 10 a.m. through 5:15 p.m.

The Budweiser Forever Country Stage will be active from 11:00 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. and will see performances from Keith Anderson, Deana Carter, John Carter Cash, Joe Diffie, George Ducas, Charles Esten, Andy Griggs, Halfway to Hazard, Ty Herndon, Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence, Little Texas, Lonestar, The Marshall Tucker Band, Kendell Marvel, Neal McCoy, Montgomery Gentry, Lorrie Morgan, The Nelsons, Jerrod Niemann, Jamie O’Neal, The Road Hammers, Ray Scott, Shenandoah, Sister Hazel, Ricky Skaggs, Kiefer Sutherland, Thompson Square, Uncle Kracker, Mark Wills, Rita Wilson and Darryl Worley.

Both the Riverfront Stage and the Forever Country Stage are free and open to the public, and lineups for additional stages will be announced during the coming weeks.

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring