Brett Young Releases ‘Acoustic Sessions’ EP

Brett Young is giving fans something new in between albums, releasing his The Acoustic Sessions EP on Friday, Sept. 13.

The project features stripped-down versions of five of Young’s songs from his sophomore album, Ticket to L.A., including lead single “Here Tonight,” current single “Catch,” “Chapters,” Young’s collaboration with Gavin DeGraw, “Don’t Wanna Write This Song” and “Ticket to L.A.” The first four songs had previously been released, with fans receiving the fifth and final track, “Ticket to L.A.,” on Friday.

Young gave fans a sneak peek at the stripped-down songs during an exclusive show for Hilton Honors members as part of the 2019 Hilton Honors concert series at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville on Thursday, Sept. 12. Along with playing his hit songs, the California native also incorporated several covers into his set including Post Malone’s “Better Now,” Oasis’ “Champagne Supernova,” Justin Bieber‘s “Love Yourself,” which got an assist from his band, and DeGraw’s “Not Over You.”

He also catered to the audience members who were at the show for a date night, urging couples to slow dance and offering the romantic numbers “Close Enough,” “Reason to Stay” and “In Case You Didn’t Know.” Hilton Honors members were able to attend the concert by redeeming their accumulated points for a chance to score the exclusive experience.

When he’s not busy playing shows, Young is preparing to become a dad, with his wife, Taylor, currently pregnant with the couple’s first child.

“I think the biggest change is going to be deciding when she’s ready to start bringing the baby on the road and then baby on the road is a whole different thing,” he told PopCulture.com and other media earlier this summer.

As for the couple’s current situation, Brett admitted that things aren’t too different, with the 38-year-old giving that credit to his wife.

“My wife is handling pregnancy like a champ,” he shared. “So, that hasn’t really affected me at all other than I come in and rub her feet enough and I’m aware. Had we not just moved, I’d say it hasn’t really changed much. We’re blessed to be happy and healthy and excited to have a baby girl on the way.”

“We’ve wanted this for along time and so we’re just so fired up,” he added. “It’s going to be fun to start decorating the baby’s room. We’re excited, we’ve wanted this for a long time.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Robby Klein