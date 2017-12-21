Brett Eldredge and His Dog Get Into Character for the Holidays

Brett Eldredge is certainly feeling the holiday spirit, and he doesn’t care who knows it.

The country crooner used social media recently to share a clip of himself getting festive with his dog, Edgar, with Eldredge dressed in a red sequined jacket and white pants, topping the ensemble off with a fluffy white wig, beard and sunglasses.

In a video he shared to Instagram, Eldredge gets a little help from his own personal reindeer as Edgar pulls him around in a tiny sleigh.

“Rudolph, Edgar the red-nosed reindeer,” Eldredge sings as his dog wheels him around the house before the pair crash into another Santa impersonator in the kitchen.

“@edgarboogie the red nosed reindeer and I are flying to your house,” the singer captioned the clip, adding, “please leave cookies…”

The star also took his look out on the town, sharing an image of himself at Florida Georgia Line‘s restaurant and bar, FGL House, in Nashville over the weekend wearing his festive getup. His wig, beard and sunglasses did a perfect job of disguising the crooner so he could hit the town without being recognized.

He also donned the same outfit the previous weekend, so it’s safe to say the singer knows how to have a good time.

