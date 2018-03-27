Brett Eldredge Reveals Exactly What He Wants in a Girlfriend

Brett Eldredge is still single and unattached, but maybe not for long. The 31-year-old admits he is ready to find true love, even if it seems almost unattainable at times. But while he hasn’t divulged too many details about his personal life, he is starting to give glimpses of his desire for a significant other in his music.

“I want to have somebody along with me, along for the ride and share that with them,” Eldredge shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “I would love to have adventures but it would be cool to have someone. I know that I’m opening up more to it.”

Eldredge revealed some of what he wants in his latest single, “The Long Way,” from his eponymous third album, which he wrote with Ross Copperman. The song, which says, “I’d love to see just where your daddy met your mama / Your hand-me-down ’99 Impala /Show me the field you danced in clover / The harvest in October / When the leaves fall from the sky just like a Sunday drive,” is at least partly indicative of what he wants in a relationship.

“What I’m kind of looking for is to find that soul deep kind of person, with an amazing heart that I could really get to know and probably take it slowly,” said Eldredge. “Just kind of take the long way around the town – that’s kind of where I am in life. So I’m definitely more open to it than I ever think I was, and I’m not afraid to talk about that.”

Eldredge also hinted at his desire to have a girlfriend in “Castaway,” also from Brett Eldredge.

“‘Castaway’ is the first song where I’ve kind of struggled openly to talk about, with the release of this album, the struggle of chasing your dream and also knowing that you have a want for true love in your life. But your first love usually is your aspirations, your hopes and the things that you loved from day one, and that’s always been music. That’s always been part of me for so long, I’ve always had to figure out how to open myself up more to the idea of being [in a relationship].”

Eldredge will kick off his headlining The Long Way Tour on April 5, with Devin Dawson and Jillian Jacqueline serving as his opening act. Dates are available on his website.