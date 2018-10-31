Brett Eldredge Explains Love of Elaborate Costumes

Brett Eldredge loves wearing costumes, especially elaborate ones! The 32-year-old always tries to have a show booked near Halloween, if only so he and his band can play dress-up all night.

“I’m a costume guy, so, I used to try to make sure we had a show booked on or around Halloween,” Eldredge revealed to PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “Me and the whole band can dress up on stage. I’ve dressed as a caveman onstage. I’ve dressed as Lieutenant Dangle from Reno 9-1-1. At Christmas, I’ve went downtown on Broadway dressed as Disco Santa with my friends and somehow danced in the middle of the clubs and honky tonks, while they’re playing my songs. And, I had my complete face covered and no one figured it out and that’s a lot of fun.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That’s what I love, to wear wigs and go in the crowds,” he added, “’cause you get to be someone else for a bit and just completely weird people out and they don’t realize at all.”

Eldredge doesn’t have a show booked on Oct. 31 this year, but he does have plenty to celebrate. The Illinois native just released the deluxe version of his Glow album, adding five new songs to the record, which was originally released in 2016. And, in true Eldredge fashion, the country crooner dressed up in the studio to fit the part.

“I remember when we were recording the first original batch of songs for Glow, I brought in some whiskey and I wore a tux or I wore like a suit, I think,” Eldredge recalled. “I wanted to get in that crooner, kind of classic warm vibe, I think, just kind of going there. We had some lights in the studio but not really hard. If you always remember the kid that is in you and go and look back and remembering that feeling you had when you were waking up at 6 a.m. to wake your parents up, to open presents or just the experience of all that.

“If you can remember that part of you and how it makes you feel and the music, I think you can always get in that place,” he added. “I think the music always takes me back to that warm fuzzy feeling.”

Eldredge will play a few shows over the holidays, including two nights at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville. Find a list of all of Eldredge’s shows by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Shearer