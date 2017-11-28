Fans Are Melting Over Brett Eldredge’s CMA Country Christmas Performance

Country

Country music is taking over ABC’s Monday night lineup for CMA Country Christmas, and one of the first performances got viewers all kinds of excited.

One of the two-hour special’s first performers was Brett Eldredge, who delivered “Winter Wonderland” at the event.

Fans took to Twitter to comment on the country star‘s sharp looks and sweet voice as he donned the stage in a tuxedo with a red jacket.

“Brett Eldredge on CMA Country Christmas, omg, he literrrrallyyyy has my heart,” fan Jessica Xaver wrote.

Another simply added “Holy smokes.”

See some of the reactions below:

