Fans Are Melting Over Brett Eldredge’s CMA Country Christmas Performance

Country music is taking over ABC’s Monday night lineup for CMA Country Christmas, and one of the first performances got viewers all kinds of excited.

One of the two-hour special’s first performers was Brett Eldredge, who delivered “Winter Wonderland” at the event.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans took to Twitter to comment on the country star‘s sharp looks and sweet voice as he donned the stage in a tuxedo with a red jacket.

“Brett Eldredge on CMA Country Christmas, omg, he literrrrallyyyy has my heart,” fan Jessica Xaver wrote.

Another simply added “Holy smokes.”

See some of the reactions below:

Brett eldredge cma country Christmas. That is all. Holy smokes @bretteldredge #CMACountryChristmas — Mindy Kay Lorimor (@Mindy_Kay15) November 28, 2017

@bretteldredge ‘s performance on CMA Country Christmas was amazing. — Kyla Diley ♡ (@Kyladiley15) November 28, 2017

If @bretteldredge could marry me that’d be fantastic kay thanks #CMAchristmas — Helon Dobbins (@helonoftroy17) November 28, 2017

5 min into CMA country Christmas: pic.twitter.com/pf8Og9v39A — Maddie McDonald (@maddiemcd5) November 28, 2017

Photo Credit: ABC / Mark Levine