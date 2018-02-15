Brett Eldredge Feels ‘Pretty Comfortable’ Opening for Blake Shelton

Brett Eldredge begins his run as the opening act for Blake Shelton’s Country Music Freaks Tour on Thursday, Feb. 15. The tour marks Eldredge’s final role as an opening act, before he begins his own The Long Way Tour, which kicks off on April 5.

The Illinois native has already opened up for some of the biggest artists in country music, including Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Darius Rucker and Little Big Town, allowing Eldredge the opportunity to hone his craft before he heads out on his own.

“I’ve been the direct support slot for a while so I feel pretty comfortable there,” Eldredge shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “That’s pretty much the list of the nicest people in country music right there. And so they’re all very willing to show you what they do. I feel really comfortable in that [opening] spot and now I feel comfortable going to my headlining thing. I’m excited to kind of try a lot of things I never tried, and so that’s really exciting.”

Still, whether Eldredge is serving as the opener or the headliner, his goal for his performance, and his fans, remains the same.

“I want to take the most of my time and deliver the most me set that I possibly can,” shares Eldredge. “I moved to Nashville singing with just a guitar on at stage and songwriter places. I love those moments. So I still get those moments in the shows. And then I want to expand ; I still want to do that in the direct support … I don’t want to be a lagging section of the show, ever.”

Eldredge will be joined on the Country Music Freaks Tour by Trace Adkins and Carly Pearce. A list of all of Eldredge’s upcoming shows can be found on his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/BrettEldredge