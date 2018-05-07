Brett Eldredge Announces Fall Leg of The Long Way Tour

Brett Eldredge has announced a new round of dates for his headlining The Long Way Tour, kicking off the fall leg on Sept. 13 in Denver, Colo.

The Long Way Tour has only JUST BEGUN! I am so ready for the fall!!!! On sale Friday…Who’s coming!? https://t.co/ZI3QWrvHOG pic.twitter.com/kWbqdd0Mw4 — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) May 7, 2018

“The Long Way Tour has only JUST BEGUN!” tweets Eldredge. “I am so ready for the fall!!!! On sale Friday…Who’s coming!? https://www.bretteldredge.com/tour”

Elrdedge wrapped up the first leg of his cross-country trek on May 5 in New York City, with Devin Dawson and Jillian Jacqueline serving as his opening acts.

What a tour…I am completely blown away by the love you all brought, Ive never seen crowds like that in my career….thanks @zdevin and @jillianjmusic and all the crews! You rule the world! pic.twitter.com/lVy598Smxe — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) May 6, 2018

“What a tour…I am completely blown away by the love you all brought,” said Eldredge. “I’ve never seen crowds like that in my career….thanks @zdevin and @jillianjmusic and all the crews! You rule the world!”

The Illinois native, who most recently opened for Blake Shelton on Shelton’s Country Music Freaks Tour earlier this year, still finds it hard to believe that he gets to have so much fun making a living.

“This is play,” Eldredge tells The Boot. “This is playing music. This is having fun. This is what you live for. Sometimes, you get caught up in traveling to some places. But [I love to] get on the stage and I feel that crowd, and I get to see the fans that are excited to see something they’ve never seen, or they come back because they loved that feeling the first time they got it and they’ve got to get it again.”

Eldredge might be the man in charge on his own tour, but he doesn’t take that role too seriously.

“I feel weird even being called a boss,” Eldredge shares with PopCulture.com. “I mean, I guess technically I am the boss, but it makes me feel so weird. I’m definitely not the kind of boss who’s gonna yell at somebody. That’s just not my thing. I’m the kind of boss that wants to create an environment that everybody is gonna have fun and enjoy. I think if you set the vibe up front, it’s top down.”

Eldredge will also play several fairs and festivals over the summer. Dates and venue information can be found on his website.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Brett Eldredge