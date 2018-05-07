Brantley Gilbert Falls More in Love With Wife, Amber, After Birth of Son

Brantley Gilbert was already madly in love with his wife, Amber Cochran, long before they became parents to son Barrett, born last November. But seeing how Cochran takes care of their little boy has only increased Gilbert’s love for his spouse.

“I’ve been in love my wife for a very long time and I can tell you seeing her as a mother just makes me love her that much more,” Gilbert gushes. “She’s an awesome mom. You know, I knew she would be. She was teaching third, fourth, and fifth grade. She’s always been wonderful with kids anytime I’ve seen her around them, but with this little guy, I mean, she’s just born for it.

“She’s meant to do it and it’s an amazing thing to see,” Gilbert continues. “And he loves his momma. She’s an unbelievable woman and I’m blessed to have her for a wife and the mother my child.”

Not that the “The Ones That Like Me” singer leaves all the parenting duties to Cochran. Gilbert does as much as he can for Barrett, at least most times of the day.

“In the morning I’m not present,” Gilbert admits to PopCulture.com. “I’m asleep, but I got the late night shift. So I put him down and then I’ve got the monitor until about 3:00 or 4:00 AM. I go up and work, and then I come down put the monitor on her side of the bed and get me some sleep.”

The 33-year-old acknowledges he didn’t know much about being a father before the birth of Barrett, preferring to take a hands-on approach.

“Really I kind of went into it as open minded as possible, not trying to think I knew too much about it too soon,” says Gilbert. “And I’ve kind of approached it from that angle. And for me, that’s helped a lot because it’s a learning process and every day something changes … He’s been rolling around, he’s been grabbing stuff and he’s been smiling and all that for a minute. You just never know what he’s gonna do next. He pulled himself up the other day with my fingers. But he’s stout as an ox.”

Even though Cochran had more experience with children, she too has had to figure out plenty of things just by trial and error.

“She read all the books and we still have a lot of questions for the pediatrician,” says Gilbert. “Every time you go in, ‘Are we doing this right? Are we doing this wrong?’ I feel like the whole thing’s a curve ball. It’s a moving target. You’re always learning.”

Gilbert is on his The Ones That Like Me Tour. Dates can be found on his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/brantleygilbert