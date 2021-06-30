Brad Paisley Will Sing to Sharks During Shark Week Special

✖

Brad Paisley recently performed for a very atypical fan, teaming up with comedian JB Smoove for an upcoming special that will be part of The Discovery Channel's annual Shark Week programming. The episode, titled Brad Paisley's Shark Country, was filmed in the Bahamas and sees Paisley and Smoove work with Dr. Austin Gallagher to bring country music to the ocean in an effort to gauge whether sharks might be fans of country music.

According to Deadline, the goal of the special was to investigate how sound can attract or repel sharks. A screenshot from the episode shows Paisley playing an acoustic guitar while underwater, sharks clearly in the background of the shot as they swam around him. "Me and Brad Paisley attempt to see if sharks have a taste for country or comedy… so don’t miss what happens," Smoove said in a statement, via CMT.com.

Brad Paisley's Shark Country will air on Discovery on Tuesday, July 13 at 9 p.m. ET. Along with Paisley, other celebrities participating in this year's Shark Week include Tiffany Haddish, Robert Irwin, Noah Schnapp, YouTuber David Dobrik and William Shatner. This will be Shark Week's 33rd year and will feature 45 hours of programming that begins on Sunday, July 11 and continues through Sunday, July 18, 2021.

Smoove recounted his and Paisley's adventure during a recent appearance on Conan. "Right now I wanna give a big shoutout to my people out there," he said. "You know who you are: the reef shark, the tiger shark, the sand shark. Much appreciation goes out to you."

"Before you jump in, you are terrified," he recalled. "But for some reason, there is this calm. These sharks were swimming around myself and Brad Paisley, we did it."

Along with singing to sharks, Paisley will also perform for human fans when he headlines Nashville's annual Fourth of July show, Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr. Pepper, which will take place on Lower Broadway at the intersection of First Ave and Broadway. Following that performance, Paisley will kick off his 2021 tour, which features special guests Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe. The tour will officially begin on July 8 in Jacksonville, Florida and will run through Oct. 9 in Irvine, California, including a date at the Allen County Fair in Lima, Ohio.