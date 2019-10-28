Brad Paisley’s Wife Kimberly Shares Birthday Photo of Her Husband Holding a Large Snake

Brad Paisley’s wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, is celebrating her husband’s 47th birthday by sharing a picture of him holding a large snake. Kimberly used the opportunity to praise the singer for all the ways he supports his family – including by removing a reptile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberly Williams-Paisley (@kimberlywilliamspaisley) on Oct 28, 2019 at 8:18am PDT

“I love him so much,” Kimberly praised alongside the picture. “This is when he calmly picked up a snake and relocated it away from us and into the safe woods. Happy birthday [Brad Paisley]. Thank you for your leadership, bravery, ingenuity, creativity, humor. All of it.”

Paisley’s latest single, “My Miracle,” was written as a love letter to his wife. The couple married in 2003, and are proud parents to 12-year-old son Huck, and 10-year-old son Jasper, 10.

“I can be a little ornery when it comes to writing love songs,” Paisley said about the song, which he co-wrote with hit tunesmith, Gary Nicholson. “I don’t typically put it all out there, but in this one I did. This is the most powerful statement I think I can make. The one I wrote it for, she is my worst critic typically, but in this case I think I got it right.”

The West Virginia native also opened up about “My Miracle” on social media, praising Kimberly for making him a better version of himself.

“There’s a long list of men who became much better people because of a woman, who found their faith, who found who they were supposed to be, whose lives were saved because of a woman in their lives,” Paisley shared on Facebook. “I feel like I’m one of those men. That’s what this song is about.”

Next month will mark the first time since 2008 that Paisley is not hosting the CMA Awards with Carrie Underwood, who will instead helm the show with support by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. But if Paisley is upset about the change, he certainly didn’t express that in a heartfelt post he shared after the news was announced.

As a fan of all 3 of these amazing women, I can’t wait to watch. https://t.co/IHuX1GnhQi — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) August 19, 2019

“As a fan of all 3 of these amazing women, I can’t wait to watch,” Paisley wrote.

Paisley will still team up with Underwood this year, on a one-hour TV special, Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special. The show will also include apperances by Tim McGraw, Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Hootie & the Blowfish, Jonas Brothers, The Bachelor host Chris Harrison and Peyton Manning.

