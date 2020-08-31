Brad Paisley Tributes Chadwick Boseman: 'There Are No Words'

✖

Actor Chadwick Boseman died on Friday after being diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, and he has since received an outpouring of tributes from around the globe. Brad Paisley shared his message to the late star over the weekend, posting an Instagram photo of Boseman in character as King T'Challa from the Marvel film Black Panther.

"There are no words," Paisley wrote. "Thank you @chadwickboseman #restinpower #king." The country singer is a noted Marvel and comic book fan who last year gifted Robert Down Jr. a custom Iron Man guitar, so his tribute to Boseman is an expected one. The Black Panther star died at age 43 and his family announced his passing on his Twitter account, in what is now the most-like tweet ever with 7.4 million likes.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," the tweet read, sharing that Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 that progressed to stage IV.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," the message continued. "From Marcshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther.

The post shared that Boseman died in his home with his wife and family by his side. The message concluded, "The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

On Sunday, Marvel Entertainment shared a video honoring the late actor, posting a nearly five-minute video comprised of clips from Black Panther and behind-the-scenes footage from the film. "You will always be our King," the accompanying caption read.

"What doesn't Chadwick bring to the character?" Boseman's Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong'o reflected. "He's regal and grounded and he brings a gravitas to it, so all of this feeds his T'Challa. I think he wore the crown with dignity."