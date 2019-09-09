Brad Paisley to Star in Amazon Comedy Series

Brad Paisley is heading to the small screen, with the country singer set to star in an upcoming Amazon comedy, which is described as a spoof on celebrity vanity projects.

The Hollywood Reporter shares that Paisley will star in and executive produce Fish Out of Water, which will follow the musician as he attempts “to keep a simple little fishing show from turning into his own personal Fyre Festival.” The show is described as a Larry Sanders-esque take on celebrity endeavors and will offer a behind-the-scenes look at Paisley’s journey.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The in-the-works series found a home at Amazon with a script commitment after a bidding war, with A.D. Miles set to write the script. Miles will executive produce alongside Paisley, Will Arnett, Peter Principato, Marc Forman, Paisley’s longtime manager Bill Simmons and Kendal Marcy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley) on Jul 21, 2019 at 3:00pm PDT

Fish Out of Water will be the first regular series job for Paisley, who has previously guest-starred on shows including According to Jim, King of the Hill, Nashville and Two and a Half Men.

When he’s not working on the series, Paisley will be continuing to focus on the free grocery store he and his wife, Kimberly, are opening in Nashville. Simply named the Store, the establishment will provide free groceries to lower-income families in Music City.

Paisley told the Tennessean that the couple was inspired to build the Store after volunteering at Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara, California. It was near Thanksgiving and Kimberly thought their sons were acting spoiled, so the couple took the boys to volunteer.

“It was inspiring because these people have dignity,” the “My Miracle” singer explained. “It’s not a scene from ‘Oliver Twist.’ These people are able to sit there and feel very, very normal in the eyes of their kids. I remember… thinking, ‘Why isn’t this everywhere?’ Essentially, we got this idea that it could be a very effective thing in Nashville.”

The Nashville location broke ground in April and is being constructed in partnership with Belmont University and Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. The Store will allow its clients, who are given the chance to shop there for a one-year period, to stock up on basic needs as they work toward self-sufficiency.

“This is a grocery store with dignity for people who have fallen on hard times,” Paisley said. “All of us are one unforeseen disaster away from rock bottom. It’s nice to think about a place where when that happens to someone, they can use it to get back on their feet.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Tim Mosenfelder